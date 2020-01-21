× Public’s Help Sought in Finding 16-Year-Old Student From China Who Left Host Home in Hesperia

Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a 16-year-old student visiting from China who was last seen leaving a host family’s home in Hesperia last week, officials said Tuesday.

Yuping Guo arrived in the U.S. for a four-day visit on Jan. 16 and was staying at the host family’s home when she was last seen.

She left the home between 1:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. the next day.

“There is no evidence of foul play and detectives believe Yuping is a voluntary missing person,” San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials said in a news release.

She left the home with her cellphone and passport, but left her luggage behind, officials said.

Yuping’s primary language is Chinese Mandarin and speaks limited English. She is described as being outgoing and approachable.

Anyone with information about Yuping can call Detective J. LaDuke or Deputy J. Garay at 760-947-1526 or sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001.