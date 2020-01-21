× Santa Ana Police Shoot, Kill Armed Suspect While Investigating Child Molestation Case: Authorities

Santa Ana police investigating a child molestation case shot and killed the suspect during a struggle for a handgun at an apartment complex in Fountain Valley, officials said Tuesday.

Officers had gone to the apartment in the 10300 block of Hacienda Avenue about 10:50 p.m. Monday to contact a man being sought in connection with a molestation case, according to Santa Ana Police Department Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.

His mother opened the door and let police inside. At that point, the man tried to flee, Bertagna said.

Officers chased the suspect and noticed he was carrying a gun, according to the corporal. There was apparently a struggle for the weapon at some point, and that was when police opened fire, striking the man at least once.

After officers rendered aid on him at the scene, the man was transported to UCI Medical Center in Orange. He was later pronounced dead.

Authorities did not identify the individual, who was described only as being in his 30s.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Police did not immediately provide information about the child molestation case.

The Fountain Valley Police Department as well as the Orange County District Attorney’s Office also responded to investigate the shooting, Bertagna said.

KTLA’s Nancy Fontan contributed to this story.