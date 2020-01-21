Spilling the Tea with Caitlyn Becker | The News Director’s Office

Caitlyn Becker is an Emmy-winning correspondent on DailyMailTV and entertainment journalist. She can also be seen weekdays on the KTLA News at 3PM. The Jersey native says, “I have never bitten my tongue in my life,” and this episode of the podcast is no exception!

Caitlyn dishes on how Kellyanne Conway helped her land her first TV job, how she accidentally ignited a boy bad feud between NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys, and why Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire is better than The Prisoner of Azkaban. Caitlyn also reveals which celebrities she has interviewed that have been less than pleasant. We’re spilling tea and naming names!

