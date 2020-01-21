× Surveillance Video Shows Armed Robbery at Highland T-Mobile Store; 3 Suspects at Large

Authorities released surveillance video Tuesday of an armed robbery that took place at a T-Mobile store in Highland, where four burglars made off with cash and eight cell phones.

The robbery took place in a plaza on Sterling Avenue at around 3:20 p.m. Dec. 16, according to a news release from the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies took one of the suspects, 29-year-old Peter Lopez, into custody and are still searching for three other suspects.

Video shows a woman standing outside the store and talking on the phone before entering. As she begins speaking to the T-Mobile worker, a man wearing sunglasses and a gray hooded sweatshirt can be seen entering the store, taking out a silver handgun and pointing it at the worker.

The worker then puts his hands up as the man jump over the counter and towards him.

The woman who was in the store calmly walks out into the parking lot towards a silver car.

A second man in a black hooded sweatshirt and sunglasses then enters the store and goes behind a partition before going towards the counter and appearing to say something to the worker who then empties gadgets from a box onto the counter.

As the hooded robbers are trying to take phones from a display case, a man walks into the store, prompting the robbers to leave, video showed.

They can then be seen getting into the backseat of a silver car, which police describe as a 2003 to 2007 Cadillac CTS four-door with black wheels and tinted rear windows.

One of the suspects sought by authorities is described as being a woman of about 30 to 40 years old, standing at 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 190 pounds. She was last seen in a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes, police said.

The second is a man of about 25 to 35 years old, standing at 6 feet tall and weighing about 220 pounds. He was seen with a silver handgun and wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue shorts, white socks, black and white shoes, according to authorities.

Police did not provide a description of the third suspect, other than that the person has dark hair.

Anyone with information can call the Highland Police Department at 909-425-9793.