Toddler in Stable Condition After Mountain Lion Attack at O.C. Wilderness Park

Authorities are expected to release new details Tuesday about a mountain lion attack at a wilderness park in Lake Forest that left a toddler hospitalized and led to the cougar being euthanized.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is set to discuss the incident at Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park during a news conference scheduled for 1:30 p.m., according to Tim Daly, a spokesman for the agency.

Officials closed down the park, located along Glenn Ranch Road, after the attack was reported around 4:15 p.m. Monday, authorities said.

The 3-year-old victim was found with “severe wounds to the neck” that were consistent with being attacked by a mountain lion, authorities said. He was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Swabs have been taken from both the boy’s wounds and the puma to determine a DNA match.

Deputies who responded to the incident learned that the boy suffered the injuries after being grabbed by the large animal, according to Carrie Braun of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. The child’s father threw a backpack at the big cat, prompting it to let go of the boy.

Wildlife officials were dispatched soon after and tracked down the cougar, which was seen in a tree carrying a backpack.

The mountain lion was euthanized “due to the public safety threat,” the Orange County Fire Authority tweeted.

Authorities indicated that Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park would remain closed through at least noon Tuesday.

Monday’s incident was the first attack at the park involving a cougar since January 2004, when two were reported, according to state Fish and Wildlife records.

A 35-year-old man was killed in one, while the other injured a 30-year-old woman.

In general, mountain lion attacks are rare in California, with records showing only 15 such incidents in the state since March 1986.