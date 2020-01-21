Woman Arrested After Inadvertently Striking Friend in Deadly ‘Road Rage’ Incident in Hollywood: LAPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A road rage incident turned deadly after two women in a sedan got into a fight with a motorcyclist in Hollywood and followed him to a residential street, where one of the women inadvertently struck the other with their car, officials said Tuesday.

The series of events began around 12:30 a.m. on Sunset Avenue in Hollywood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Two women, both 26, were in a Mercedes-Benz when they became involved in an altercation with a man on a motorcycle, according to LAPD.

The pair, who were friends, followed the motorcyclist to the 1300 block of Martel Avenue, Capt. Brian Wendling told KTLA.

That's where the passenger exited the Mercedes and confronted the motorcycle driver, Wendling said.

The woman behind the wheel then tried to drive away, police said, but she crashed into a tree on a sidewalk in front of a residential complex.

The driver ended up pinned between the vehicle and the tree, Wendling said. He didn't elaborate how the woman ended up outside the car.

Her friend then ran up to the Mercedes and moved the car, according to the captain.

"Apparently, she inadvertently ran over the [original] driver in her attempts to flee," Wendling told KTLA.

That woman ran away from the scene, the captain added. She had been detained as of 8 a.m., according to LAPD, which did not disclose details about her arrest.

The motorcyclist stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, Wendling said.

LAPD provided no further information about the case, including the names of those involved and what may have triggered the initial confrontation.

KTLA's Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.