2 More Suspects Arrested in Torrance 7-Eleven Clerk Beating; Victim Remains in Coma: Police

Two suspects who remained on the loose in the brutal beating of a 7-Eleven clerk in Torrance are in custody following the capture of their alleged accomplice last week, officials confirmed Wednesday.

Two males were arrested Monday in the Jan. 11 assault that left the store employee in a coma, Torrance police Sgt. Alexander Martinez said. Martinez said officers would have more details on the new arrests Thursday, as detectives were still conducting interviews Wednesday evening.

Last Friday, 19-year-old Jordyn Kolone of Harbor City was identified as a suspect and arrested after investigators released surveillance images from inside the store.

Kolone and one of the men allegedly went into the store, picked up some beer and left without paying. When the clerk followed them outside, he was beaten so severely that his skull was fractured, police say.

It’s believed the third suspect acted as a getaway driver.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the victim was still in a coma, Martinez said.

A GoFundMe page identifies the clerk as Syed Ali, a father of four who came to Southern California from Pakistan two years ago. It says he’s been left with severe brain damage due to internal bleeding.

“He may never wake up or have use of his body again,” the page’s author wrote. “He may never wake up to see his family again either.”

As of Wednesday night, the campaign had raised more than $95,000.

Court records show Kolone was charged with one count of robbery and pleaded not guilty Tuesday. She was released from custody after posting $50,000 bond.

Officials have not said what, if any, additional charges they expect in the case.