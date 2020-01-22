3 Days Without Water, Woodland Hills Kaiser to Shut Down All Patient Services Until at Least Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center has been operating without running water since Sunday evening because of a water main break, and by the end of Wednesday, it planned to have all of its patients transferred to other facilities.

Kaiser doesn't expect to reopen until at least Saturday. Earlier, hospital officials had hoped that running water could be restored as early as Thursday.

"While a temporary water line has been installed, the facility has not been able to return to normal operations as expected," Kaiser Permanente said in a statement late Tuesday. "Because the timeline for restoring water at the medical center campus is now estimated to be Saturday, January 25, we have determined that the safest decision for our members, patients, physicians and staff is to temporarily close services and facilities at this location."

The hospital had shut down its urgent care services and emergency department by Tuesday night, according to the statement. Patients were being transferred to nearby medical centers, Kaiser said.

By the end of the day on Wednesday, Kaiser said all patient care will be shut down, including outpatient services. Only the medical center campus 24-hour pharmacy will remain open for prescription pickups, Kaiser said. The Northside pharmacy will be closed.

Kaiser officials said they have alerted their members and community partners of the situation.

"Once Kaiser Permanente completes all required testing of the temporary water line and it has been deemed safe, we will reopen services and resume care at our Woodland Hills Medical Center campus," the hospital said in a statement.

Officials urged affected patients to visit the Kaiser location's website for the latest information.

The hospital planned to hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Woodland Hills facility is located at 5601 De Soto Ave. It serves about 239,000 health plan members in the San Fernando Valley and west Ventura, according to Kaiser.