3-Year-Old Azusa Girl Hospitalized With Deadly Virus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A three-year-old girl from Azusa was hospitalized with the corona virus after displaying flu-like symptoms, her mother said.

Aliyah Cardoza was hospitalized on Dec. 23 and remains in the hospital a month later with a breathing tube and a chest tube, according to her mother Gloria Aguilera. Doctors told Aguilera that her daughter has the NL63 strain of the Coronavirus, which is different from the one that killed 17 people and sickened hundreds in China.

Doctors are hopeful that Cardoza will make a full recovery.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 11 on Jan. 22, 2020.