BREAKING: ‘Monty Python’ Star Terry Jones Dies at 77

Comedian Cristela Alonzo Reveals the Reason She Turned Down A Permanent Slot on “The View” | Frank Buckley Interviews

Posted 5:52 AM, January 22, 2020, by , Updated at 05:53AM, January 22, 2020

Cristela Alonzo is a comedian, actress, show creator-writer, and an author with a new book “Music to My Years: A Mixtape-Memoir of Growing Up and Standing Up.” Her stand-up special “Lower Classy” is streaming on Netflix. She is the first Latina to create, produce, and star in her own primetime network sitcom “Cristela.”

During this podcast, Cristela talks about her life growing up in San Juan, Texas including the time her family lived as squatters in an abandoned diner. She also discusses her career choices, her sitcom, her connection to fans, and her reasons for turning down a permanent slot as a host on “The View.”

Related show links:

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.