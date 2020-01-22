Comedian Cristela Alonzo Reveals the Reason She Turned Down A Permanent Slot on “The View” | Frank Buckley Interviews

Cristela Alonzo is a comedian, actress, show creator-writer, and an author with a new book “Music to My Years: A Mixtape-Memoir of Growing Up and Standing Up.” Her stand-up special “Lower Classy” is streaming on Netflix. She is the first Latina to create, produce, and star in her own primetime network sitcom “Cristela.”

During this podcast, Cristela talks about her life growing up in San Juan, Texas including the time her family lived as squatters in an abandoned diner. She also discusses her career choices, her sitcom, her connection to fans, and her reasons for turning down a permanent slot as a host on “The View.”