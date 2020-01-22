Live: Opening Arguments Set to Begin in Senate Impeachment Trial of President Trump

Double Homicide Investigation Underway After 2 Men Found Shot to Death in San Bernardino

Posted 10:53 AM, January 22, 2020, by , Updated at 10:55AM, January 22, 2020
Israel Delatorre is seen in an image provided by the San Bernardino Police Department.

Israel Delatorre is seen in an image provided by the San Bernardino Police Department.

Police are searching for whoever is responsible for a fatal shooting that left two men dead in San Bernardino Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of North Grand Avenue when a caller reported the shooting about 3:13 p.m., the San Bernardino Police Department stated in a news release.

Arriving officers found two men at the location who were suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims, identified as 34-year-old Israel Delatorre and 33-year-old Daniel Melendrez, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Daniel Melendrez is seen in an image provided by the San Bernardino Police Department.

Daniel Melendrez is seen in an image provided by the San Bernardino Police Department.

Delatorre and Melendrez were both residents of San Bernardino, the Police Department stated.

Police have not released any description of a possible suspect or vehicle that may have been involved in the incident.

The motive for the shooting is also unknown.

The case is being investigated as a double homicide, the Police Department stated.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 909-384-5745.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.