Double Homicide Investigation Underway After 2 Men Found Shot to Death in San Bernardino

Police are searching for whoever is responsible for a fatal shooting that left two men dead in San Bernardino Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of North Grand Avenue when a caller reported the shooting about 3:13 p.m., the San Bernardino Police Department stated in a news release.

Arriving officers found two men at the location who were suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims, identified as 34-year-old Israel Delatorre and 33-year-old Daniel Melendrez, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Delatorre and Melendrez were both residents of San Bernardino, the Police Department stated.

Police have not released any description of a possible suspect or vehicle that may have been involved in the incident.

The motive for the shooting is also unknown.

The case is being investigated as a double homicide, the Police Department stated.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 909-384-5745.