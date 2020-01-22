Driver Sought in Deadly Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed Pedestrian in Pomona

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a driver who fatally struck a pedestrian earlier this month on a street in Pomona and fled the scene.

A 61-year-old woman was the victim of the hit-and-run crash that occurred around 9:19 p.m. on Jan. 3 in the area of Holt Avenue and Short Street, the Pomona Police Department said in a news release on Wednesday.

The pedestrian, who police said died from the force of the crash, was not identified by name.

Police said the driver fled the scene in what investigators believe to be a silver or gray 1996-2007 Dodge Caravan and released an image of a similar vehicle for the public to reference.

Police said the vehicle will have significant damage to the front bumper, front windshield and could be missing a left side view mirror.

Anyone with information about the deadly hit-and-run crash is asked to contact the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2049.