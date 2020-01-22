× Glendale Woman Charged With Stealing as Much as $100,000 From Person in Her Care

A Glendale woman has been charged with grand theft from an elder and other counts after allegedly stealing as much as $100,000 from a person in her care, officials announced Wednesday.

Sheila Paguirigan Solis, 42, worked as a caregiver for the the victim in La Cañada Flintridge from April 2015 to August 2016 when she allegedly took the money from the victim’s cash withdrawals and bank checks issued from the victim’s account, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim’s family reported the theft to authorities and a warrant was issued for Solis’ arrest last November following an investigation. Authorities did not release any details about the victim in this case.

Solis, who is also known as Sheila May Herbito, Sheila May Paguirigan, was arrested on Jan. 14.

The criminal complaint charged her with grand theft from an elder and burglary, officials said.

She is being held on $50,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 29.

Authorities do not know if Solis worked as a caretaker again after being fired by the victim’s family, but they are looking for possible additional victims, officials said.

Anyone with additional information about this investigation or believes they may have been victimized by Solis can call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department fraud and cyber crimes bureau Detective Todd Sams or Sgt. Jacqueline Luna at 562-946-7217.