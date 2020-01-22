Italian Restaurant in Australia Makes 300-Foot Pizza to Raise Money for Firefighters

A brother and sister proved one size doesn’t have to fit all when it comes to raising money for embattled firefighters in Australia: Their restaurant created a 103-meter long Margherita pizza that was gobbled up for charity.

Pierre and Rosemary Moio, owners of Pellegrini’s Italian in a Sydney suburb, wanted to do something for the men and women in uniform risking their lives to battle the country’s devastating bushfires.

So, Sunday morning they started cooking the pizza by rolling out meter-long pieces of dough, sticking them together and topping it with tomato sauce and mozzarella before the behemoth was baked in a conveyor oven. The result was a pie longer than an American football field.

After four hours, the rectangular pizza, seasoned with fresh basil, oregano and olive oil, stretched more than 100 meters along Kiln Road at South Village, in the Sydney suburb of Kirrawee. The pie was 40 centimeters (16 inches) wide.

It was cut into 4,000 slices to feed the crowd that turned up to donate for the New South Wales Rural Fire Service.

Pierre Moio told CNN the attempt was to produce “Australia’s longest ever continuous pizza.”

“It may not have broken a world record, but it was an event that certainly helped make a difference in raising much needed funds,” he said.

“The final count was 103 meters (338 feet) of continuous, unbroken crunchy Italian-style pizza.”

Moio said about 3,000 people attended the event. It was not clear how much dough (er, cash) was raised.

Australia has been ravaged by its worst wildfires in decades, with large swaths of the country devastated since the fire season began in late July. At least 28 people have died nationwide — and in the state of New South Wales alone, more than 3,000 homes have been destroyed or damaged.