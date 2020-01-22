MLB Commissioner Responds to Dodgers World Series Resolution From L.A. City Council

Live: Opening Arguments Set to Begin in Senate Impeachment Trial of President Trump

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred presents the World Series trophy to John W. Henry and Tom Werner after the teams 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Five of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 28, 2018. (Credit: Harry How/Getty Images)

The commissioner of Major League Baseball politely but logically rebuked the Los Angeles City Council on Wednesday, saying the league is not interested in the council’s resolution calling for the Dodgers to be awarded the World Series championship trophies for 2017 and 2018.

“I think there’s a long tradition in baseball of not trying to change what happened,” Rob Manfred said on Fox Business.

The Dodgers lost to the Houston Astros in the 2017 World Series and to the Boston Red Sox in 2018. On Tuesday, the council unanimously approved a resolution asking MLB to void those titles and award them to the Dodgers. The league has concluded the Astros illegally used technology to steal signs in 2017 and is investigating similar allegations against the Red Sox.

Manfred said there were “a couple of problems” with the resolution.

