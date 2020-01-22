Watch Live: Trump’s Senate Impeachment Trial Underway

Multiple People Shot in Downtown Seattle; Gunman at Large: Police

Posted 5:46 PM, January 22, 2020, by , Updated at 05:48PM, January 22, 2020
Police respond to a shooting in downtown Seattle on Jan. 22, 2020. (Credit: KCPQ)

Multiple people have been shot in downtown Seattle, police said.

The Seattle Police Department said on Twitter Wednesday that officers were investigating a shooting near the heavily trafficked area.

The suspect fled and police were searching for him. Police said medics and detectives were responding to the scene. It’s the third shooting in downtown Seattle in two days.

