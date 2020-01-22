× Multiple People Shot in Downtown Seattle; Gunman at Large: Police

Multiple people have been shot in downtown Seattle, police said.

The Seattle Police Department said on Twitter Wednesday that officers were investigating a shooting near the heavily trafficked area.

The suspect fled and police were searching for him. Police said medics and detectives were responding to the scene. It’s the third shooting in downtown Seattle in two days.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Officers investigating shooting near 4th and Pine. Multiple victims. The suspect has fled, and police are searching for him. Officers and medics are providing first aid to the injured. Additional information to come. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 23, 2020

Crews responding to reports of multiple patients involved in a shooting near 3rd and Pine. Please avoid the area. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) January 23, 2020