Oakland Moves to Ban Criminal Background Checks on Tenants
Oakland has moved to pass the strictest law in California barring landlords from asking about the criminal history of possible tenants or rejecting them for having a record.
The City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved an ordinance that would cover both public and private rental housing, with some exceptions such as federally-funded Section 8 housing and homes where the owner lives.
A final council vote is set for Feb. 4.
Advocates say homelessness is a crisis in the San Francisco Bay Area and the measure will allow ex-cons to have an opportunity to put a roof over their heads.
