Officials Respond to Fiery Plane Crash at Corona Airport

Police and fire personnel are responding to a fiery plane crash at Corona Municipal Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 12:10 p.m. at the airport, which is located at 1900 Aviation Dr., according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident log.

First responders arrived at the scene and found the aircraft engulfed in flames on the airport’s east side, the Corona Police Department tweeted.

It was not immediately known how many people were on board, police said.

The fiery wreckage of the plane could seen in a brushy area off an airport runway, Sky5 aerial video showed.

More than a dozen police and fire vehicles were parked near the crash site.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

The aircraft crashed on the East side of the airport. We are working on determining how many people were on board this aircraft. @cityofcorona — Corona Police Dept. #CoronaPD (@CoronaPD) January 22, 2020