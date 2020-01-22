Watch Live: Trump’s Senate Impeachment Trial Underway
Officials Respond to Fiery Plane Crash at Corona Airport

Posted 12:45 PM, January 22, 2020, by , Updated at 01:02PM, January 22, 2020
Firefighters respond to a plane crash in Corona on Jan. 22, 2020. (Credit: KTLA)

Police and fire personnel are responding to a fiery plane crash at Corona Municipal Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 12:10 p.m. at the airport, which is located at 1900 Aviation Dr., according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident log.

First responders arrived at the scene and found the aircraft engulfed in flames on the airport’s east side, the Corona Police Department tweeted.

It was not immediately known how many people were on board, police said.

The fiery wreckage of the plane could seen in a brushy area off an airport runway, Sky5 aerial video showed.

More than a dozen police and fire vehicles were parked near the crash site.

Check back for updates on this developing story. 

