Pair of Overnight Stabbings in Covina Under Investigation

Posted 7:11 AM, January 22, 2020, by and , Updated at 07:12AM, January 22, 2020
Data pix.

Investigators in Covina are trying to determine if a pair of stabbings that took place just minutes apart are connected.

The first stabbing was reported Tuesday shortly before midnight at an In-N-Out burger located in the 1300 block of North Grand Avenue.

Authorities arrived to find a man with multiple stab wounds to his arm, a spokesperson for the Covina Police Department said.

No details on what may have prompted the attack were released.

The unidentified victim, who had apparently ridden a bike to the location, was unable to give a description of the suspect.

About 5 to 10 minutes later, another stabbing was reported near the intersection of East Alisal Street and South San Jose Avenue.

A man was found in the area with a stab wound to the abdomen, the spokesperson said.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital, where they were being questioned by investigators.

Neither victim was able to provide a description of their attacker.

Investigators have not yet determined if the stabbings are connected.

