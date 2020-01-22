Police Seek Help ID’ing Man Who Tried to Force Way Into Yucaipa Home

Police are trying to identify a man who was captured on a Ring doorbell camera trying to force his way into a home in Yucaipa.

The incident was reported Monday around 7:33 p.m. at a home in the 35000 block of Persimmon Avenue. The man can be seen in the video trying to push open the front door to the home and ringing the doorbell.

When the home owner answered the door, the man walked right inside.

The two men are seen on the video struggling, and then the owner pushes the man back outside.

The man tried several more times to open the door. He was also seen toggling the door handle and punching the door glass.

He eventually gave up and left the home, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Yucaipa Police at 909-918-2305.