Police Surround Home, Arrest Man After 2 People Shot in Long Beach

Police surrounded a home and arrested a man suspected of shooting two people in Long Beach on Wednesday evening, officials said.

Officers were in the area of Sante Fe Avenue and West 19th Street around 6:30 p.m. when they heard gunshots nearby, Long Beach Police Department spokesperson Shaunna Dandoy said. The officers found a male and a female victim on the 1600 block of West 19th Street, both of whom had gunshot wounds to their upper torso, according to Dandoy.

The suspected gunman was taken into custody after police surrounded a nearby home where they believed he was, officials said.

Police said they believe the shooter knows the victims.

According to the Long Peach Post, witnesses said the victims were husband and wife. Two people in the area told the Post that the man had been shot in the back but appeared to be moving around. They also said they saw rescuers performing chest compressions on the woman.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital in critical condition, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.