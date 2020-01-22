Professor Jason Whitehead on Opening Arguments in Senate Impeachment Trial
-
Ahead of Impeachment Trial, Trump’s Lawyers Say He Committed No Crimes
-
Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler Named as Prosecutors for Trump Impeachment Trial
-
Opening Arguments Set to Begin in Senate Impeachment Trial of President Trump
-
Pelosi Signs Articles of Impeachment Against President Trump
-
Trump Impeachment: After 13-Hour Session, Senate Approves Impeachment Trial Rules
-
-
Trump Team, House Leaders Trade Sharp Views on Impeachment
-
White House Official Says Nancy Pelosi Will ‘Yield’ and Send Articles of Impeachment to Senate
-
House of Representatives Makes History With Nearly Party-Line Impeachment of President Donald Trump
-
After Tweaks, Trump Impeachment Trial Format Will Be Similar to Clinton’s
-
As Trump Impeachment Trial Begins, Senators Are Sworn in as Jurors Under Oath of ‘Impartial Justice’
-
-
Trump Wants Pelosi, Schiff as Impeachment Witnesses
-
McConnell Shows No Signs of Negotiating With Democrats Ahead of Trump Impeachment Trial
-
Washington Braces for Impeachment Vote on Wednesday