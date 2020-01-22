Watch Live: Trump’s Senate Impeachment Trial Underway

Rapper Juice WRLD’s Death at Chicago Airport Result of Accidental Overdose: Officials

Posted 2:38 PM, January 22, 2020, by , Updated at 02:40PM, January 22, 2020

Rapper and singer Juice WRLD died as a result of oxycodone and codeine toxicity, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said Wednesday.

The medical examiner determined the rapper’s manner of death to be an accident.

The rapper, whose real name is Jarad Anthony Higgins, suffered a medical emergency shortly after arriving at Chicago’s Midway International Airport in early December, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told CNN at the time. The entertainer, 21, died at a hospital, according to police.

This is a developing story. 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.