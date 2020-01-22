Success After Recovery with Anna David | Keepin’ It Friel

Keepin’ It Friel this week is Anna David, a NY Times best-selling author of 8 books, publisher, TV commentator, and recovery advocate. Anna recently celebrated 19 years clean from drugs and alcohol. She hit rock bottom after being holed up in her apartment for weeks with her cats, doing cocaine.

