BREAKING: ‘Monty Python’ Star Terry Jones Dies at 77

Success After Recovery with Anna David | Keepin’ It Friel

Posted 5:49 AM, January 22, 2020, by , Updated at 05:48AM, January 22, 2020

Keepin’ It Friel this week is Anna David, a NY Times best-selling author of 8 books, publisher, TV commentator, and recovery advocate.  Anna recently celebrated 19 years clean from drugs and alcohol.  She hit rock bottom after being holed up in her apartment for weeks with her cats, doing cocaine.

Related Show Links

Subscribe to “Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery”: via Apple Podcasts | RSS
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.