Tech to Help Aging Adults Live Happier & Healthier With Aging Expert Lisa Cini

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Aging expert and author Lisa Cini joined us with tech to help aging adults live healthier, happier and more independent. Lisa is the author of “BOOM: The Baby Boomers Guide to Leveraging Technology, so that You Can Preserve Your Independent Lifestyle & Thrive”

For more information on Lisa, you can visit her website or follow her on social media. For more information on the cool tech featured in the segment, see the links below.