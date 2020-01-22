Watch Live: Trump’s Senate Impeachment Trial Underway
BREAKING: Officials Respond to Fiery Plane Crash at Corona Airport

Tech to Help Aging Adults Live Happier & Healthier With Aging Expert Lisa Cini

Posted 11:54 AM, January 22, 2020, by
Data pix.

Aging expert and author Lisa Cini  joined us with tech to help aging adults live healthier, happier and more independent. Lisa is the author of “BOOM: The Baby Boomers Guide to Leveraging Technology, so that You Can Preserve Your Independent Lifestyle & Thrive”

For more information on Lisa, you can visit her website or follow her on social media. For more information on the cool tech featured in the segment, see the links below.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.