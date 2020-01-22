Live: Opening Arguments Set to Begin in Senate Impeachment Trial of President Trump

The New American Cancer Society Discovery Shop in Huntington Beach

Posted 8:55 AM, January 22, 2020, by and
Data pix.
Data pix.
Data pix.

Gayle Anderson was live in Huntington Beach for the grand opening of the new American Cancer Society Discovery Shop in Huntington Beach. The proceeds from the sale of upscale thrift shop merchandise helps pay for cancer research and families coping with cancer.

American Cancer Society “Discovery Shop”
5 Points Plaza
18597 Main Street
Huntington Beach, CA 92648.
1(714) 375-1737

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.