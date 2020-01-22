Please enable Javascript to watch this video Please enable Javascript to watch this video Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Huntington Beach for the grand opening of the new American Cancer Society Discovery Shop in Huntington Beach. The proceeds from the sale of upscale thrift shop merchandise helps pay for cancer research and families coping with cancer.

American Cancer Society “Discovery Shop”

5 Points Plaza

18597 Main Street

Huntington Beach, CA 92648.

1(714) 375-1737

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com