Worker Set on Fire in Electrical Explosion at Pacoima Business

An explosion in an electrical box set a man on fire Wednesday in the San Fernando Valley and left him critically injured, authorities said.

A sub-contractor was working near an electrical panel at a commercial building on the 12200 block of Montague Street in Pacoima at about 1 p.m. when the explosion occurred and the man received severe burns, Los Angeles fire officials said.

People nearby used fire extinguishers to put out the flames to rescue the man, the Daily News reported.

The explosion also set a small fire that firefighters doused.

The victim was hospitalized, fire officials said, but his condition was not available Wednesday evening.

The cause of the blast is under investigation.