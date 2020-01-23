× 2 Juvenile Suspects in Azusa Killing Charged With Murder After 1 Extradited From Virginia: Sheriff

Two juveniles accused of killing a 36-year-old man in Azusa were charged with murder after one of the underage suspects was extradited from Virginia, authorities said Thursday.

On Nov. 21, 2018, Azusa police officers found Abel Balderas fatally shot after responding to the 600 block of North Rockdale Avenue around 12:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. They were responding to multiple reports of gunfire at a two-story apartment building.

Balderas died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to L.A. County coroner’s records. Authorities said he was found on the front doorstep of an apartment and pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, one of the suspects was extradited from Virginia and booked into the Azusa Police Department’s jail, sheriff’s officials said. Both suspects’ identities were not released by authorities since they are underage; their ages are also unknown.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed one count of murder against each of the suspects, according to sheriff’s officials.

Authorities described the extradited suspect as male but gave no details about the other suspect.

Both are being held without bail at Central Juvenile Hall, according to sheriff’s officials.

Anyone with information can reach homicide detectives at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

34.133619 -117.907563