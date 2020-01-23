× 3 Americans Killed in Firefighting Plane Crash in Australia Were on California Tanker, Newsom Says

California’s governor says the three American flight crew members who died when their aerial water tanker crashed while battling wildfires in southeastern Australia were part of a crew on a California-based tanker.

Gov. Gavin Newsom in a statement on Thursday did not identify the crew members but called them heroes.

“Jennifer and I are heartbroken to learn of the air tanker crash in Australia that claimed the lives of three heroic American firefighters,” Newsom said in a statement. “We extend our sincere condolences to the families of the crew, their friends and loved ones, and our own CAL FIRE family who worked, fought fires, and trained with the crew of Tanker 134.”

The premier of Australia’s New South Wales confirmed the crash deaths in the Snowy Monaro region as Australia attempts to deal with an unprecedented fire season that has left a large swath of destruction.

Canada-based Coulson Aviation says one of its Lockheed large air tankers was lost after it left Richmond in New South Wales with retardant for a firebombing mission.

“This tragic accident reminds us all of the too-high cost of the scourge of wildfires, as well as the sacrifice of first responders from around the world,” Newsom’s statement said. “California and Australia, already united by the deadly threat of wildfires, now grieve this tragic loss together.”

To the family, friends, & colleagues of the crew from Tanker 134 which crashed while battling the fires in Australia, we extend our heartfelt condolences. Although they didn't wear the CAL FIRE patch, they were committed to protecting lives & their loss is felt deeply. pic.twitter.com/72jYzHHcCJ — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) January 23, 2020

