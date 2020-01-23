× 3 Charged in Violent Torrance 7-Eleven Robbery That Left Clerk in a Coma

Three people have been charged in a 7-Eleven robbery that left the Torrance store’s clerk in a coma after one of the thieves beat him, prosecutors said Thursday.

Sekope Tuitavuki, 26, and William Sione Satuala aka Baby Loc, 20, both of Long Beach, and Jordyn Kiane Kolone aka Jojo Kolone, 19, of Harbor City are each facing a second-degree robbery charge, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Satuala is additionally accused of dissuading a witness by force with allegations of causing great bodily injury.

The victim — identified on a GoFundMe page as father of four Syed Ali — has remained in a coma since the Jan. 11 incident, authorities said.

Tuitavuki and Kolone allegedly went into the store at 1730 Sepulveda Blvd. around 1 a.m. and left with beer they hadn’t paid for. When the 49-year-old clerk chased them outside, Satuala attacked the man, prosecutors said.

Ali’s skull was fractured and he has been left with permanent brain damage, according to the GoFundMe page, which has raised more than $100,000. The page notes that the father was working as his family’s sole provider after coming to the United States two years ago “seeking a better life for his family.”

Kolone was arrested in the case last week after police released surveillance images from inside the store, while the two men were arrested Monday.

Charges were filed Tuesday, and all three defendants have since pleaded not guilty, the DA’s office said. The trio is scheduled to return to court Friday.

Kolone, who’s facing up to five years in prison if convicted as charged, was released from custody Tuesday on $50,000 bail, according to court records and the DA’s office.

Satuala faces 12 years in prison and was being held on $500,000 bail, while Tuitavuki is facing 15 years and had his bail set at $100,000.