Fears of Hydrogen Cyanide Leak Prompt Full Closure of 405 Fwy Lanes in Redondo Beach Area; NB Lanes Reopen

Fears of a hydrogen cyanide leak prompted officials to close down all 405 Freeway lanes in the Redondo Beach area Thursday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

Northbound lanes reopened about two hours after being shut down at Hawthorne Boulevard shortly before 12 p.m. while all southbound lanes remained closed at Rosecrans Avenue, according to Caltrans.

The Fire Department said it was concerned that boxes that fell from a vehicle leaked the deadly chemical onto the freeway. County Supervisor Janice Hahn later said the department found that there was no leak and determined it was safe to reopen the freeway.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a pickup truck carrying cardboard boxes, with some apparently toppled over on the side, stopped on the freeway as firefighters responded.

Hydrogen cyanide is an asphyxiant classified as a chemical warfare agent and exposure can be “rapidly fatal,” according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The substance is used commercially for fumigation, electroplating, mining, and for producing of synthetic fibers, plastics, dyes and pesticides, the CDC said.

No injuries were reported Thursday afternoon.

It's unclear when southbound lanes will reopen and no further details were immediately available.

