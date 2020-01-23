× Baseball Bats, Pepper Spray Among Items Huntington Beach Is Banning at Public Events

Weapons and various items that could be used as weapons will be banned from demonstrations, protests, marathons, parades and other public events in Huntington Beach under an ordinance the City Council unanimously adopted this week.

The list of items attendees will now be prohibited from bringing to such events includes baseball or softball bats; lengths of lumber, wood or pipe; aerosol sprays, including pepper spray and bear repellent; projectile launchers, balloons and water cannons; glass bottles; open flame torches; shields; and bricks and rocks.

The ordinance, which takes effect in 30 days, also requires signs, posters and banners displayed during public events to be made only of soft materials or cardboard no more than a quarter-inch thick — though they can still be attached to thin or hollow wood or plastic materials.

Violations would be considered misdemeanors and punishable by a $1,000 fine and/or up to six months in jail.

