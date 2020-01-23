× Boy in Unknown Condition After Being Found Stabbed Near Middle School in Lake Balboa; 1 in Custody

A boy has been transported to a hospital after being stabbed in Lake Balboa on Thursday afternoon and one person is in custody, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The incident was reported shortly after 3:10 p.m. in the 17100 block of Vanowen Street, LAPD Officer Tony Im said.

Mulholland Middle School is in that block, and Sky5 aerial video showed police vehicles parked outside the campus.

The victim, believed to be 12 to 13 years old, was hospitalized in unknown condition, according to Im.

It’s unknown who stabbed him.

Im said one suspect was taken into custody, and another may still be at large.

No additional information was immediately released.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this story.