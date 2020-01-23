Brother of Man Who Died in Corona Plane Crash Speaks Out, Identifies 4 Victims

A family member identified the four people that were killed when a plane crashed and caught fire after taking off from Corona Municipal Airport on Wednesday.

Although authorities did not immediately identify the victims, Eddie Rodriguez of La Mirada told KTLA on Thursday that he lost his brother Danny, sister-in-law Teresa and friend Paula Mitchell in the crash.

The plane’s owner, 85-year-old Joseph Zingali, was also on board and may have been at the controls although it is still unclear, Rodriguez said.

Danny served 27 years with the Los Angeles Police Department as a training officer, his brother said. He was an experienced pilot, comfortable in both fixed-wing aircraft and his own helicopter, according to Rodriquez.

“Well Danny himself...he was just a good guy," Rodriguez said. “And he took care of me along with my wife when I had surgery a while back.”

Danny’s wife, Teresa, who also died in the crash, worked for the US Postal Service for 30 years, according to Rodriguez.

“Marvelous woman... [she] was kind to people, even strangers," he said.

Rodriguez said he was supposed to be the fourth person on that flight but couldn’t make it. Teresa’s friend Paula Mitchell, also a veteran postal worker, took his place.

"You can lose a loved one at any time," Rodriguez said. "Love your family. Love your friends because they can fall away in a second."

Around noon on Wednesday, a single-engine aircraft carrying the four people was departing from the airport, located at 1900 Aviation Drive, when it crashed at the end of the runway, according to John DeYoe of the Corona Fire Department.

The plane had a full fuel tank of 80 gallons, which spilled and ignited a fire that spread to nearby brush, DeYoe said.

First responders arrived to the scene and found the small aircraft engulfed in flames on the airport's east side, according to the Corona Police Department.

The blaze burned about one-quarter acre before firefighters knocked it down.

After extinguishing the flames, authorities discovered the plane's four occupants dead; all were found to have "extensive" burn injuries, DeYoe said.

It was not immediately known what caused the crash.