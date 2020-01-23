10-Year-Old Student Hit by Stray Bullet After Car-to-Car Shooting Near Oxnard School

A 10-year-old student was hit by a stray bullet after a car-to-car shooting near an Oxnard elementary school Thursday, police said.

It is unclear when the shooting occurred, but police tweeted about the incident at Christa McAuliffe Elementary School, 3300 Via Marina Ave. about 11:45 a.m.

The student suffered injuries that were not life threatening and was sent to a hospital, police said in a tweet. The child’s parents were notified about the incident by the Oxnard School District.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

“All other students have been accounted for and are safe,” police said in an updated tweet.

Oxnard Assistant Chief of Police Eric Sonstegard told the Ventura County Star that officers were checking on students and staff in each room and no additional victims had been found.

Police and ambulance surrounded the school after the incident, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

