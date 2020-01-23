× Former Jamaican Police Officer Among 3 Charged in Deadly Irvine Home Invasion

Three men, including a former Jamaican police officer, were charged with murder for the death of an Irvine man during a home invasion robbery, authorities said Thursday.

The former officer, 41-year-old Omar Miller of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and Andre Andrews, 34, of Hollywood, Florida, appeared in an Orange County courtroom on Thursday but didn’t enter pleas.

They were arrested last month in Florida with help from the FBI and were extradited to California on Wednesday, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said.

Devon Quinland, 33, of Westminster, also was arrested in December. He made a court appearance last month but also didn’t enter a plea.

The three are charged with killing 20-year-old Raymond Alcala at his Irvine home on Oct. 26.

Alcala was shot several times. Another man in the home also was shot but survived.

Two days after the incident, police released surveillance video showing two men entering the home on Bayleaf Lane with guns.

Last month, the three men were charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, assault with a firearm and murder with special circumstances that make the eligible for the death penalty if convicted.

The three men remain jailed without bail.