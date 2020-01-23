× Glendale Unified Considering Observing Black Lives Matter Week in February

Black Lives Matter, an activist movement created six years ago, could make its way into the Glendale Unified School District in an official capacity.

The Glendale Unified school board discussed last week a resolution that would formally observe Black Lives Matter at School Week of Action, which would be held from Feb. 3-7, in conjunction with Black History Month.

According to a draft of the resolution, the week would be meant “to cultivate in African American students a sense of pride, self-worth, and self-love; and to develop a widespread acknowledgment and appreciation for the contributions of African American people in our community.”

The resolution also adds that workshops, cultural events and instructional activities will be offered in February.

