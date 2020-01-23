× Investigation Underway After Person Wounded in Shooting Near West Hollywood

One person suffered a gunshot wound during a shooting near West Hollywood early Thursday morning, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The victim was shot just before 2 a.m. in the area of Fountain Avenue and Gardner Street and then he drove himself towards Sunset and Crescent Heights boulevards where officers found him, authorities said.

Paramedics transported the victim, described only as being male, to a nearby hospital in stable condition, police said.

No description of the gunman was available and it’s unclear what prompted the shooting.

Streets were closed for hours as officers investigated.

Video from the scene showed police working near a small silver vehicle in a section of Crescent Heights Boulevard that was closed off with police tape.

No further details were immediately available.