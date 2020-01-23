× Laguna Beach Agrees to Pay Nearly $19K to DACA Recipient Who Was Turned Over to ICE

The city of Laguna Beach has agreed to pay $18,750 to a man who was held by local police for federal immigration officers in 2018 despite his status as a DACA recipient.

Under the Obama-era program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, hundreds of thousands of people who came to the United States illegally as children qualified for relief from federal deportation action.

In June 2018, Edgar Torres Gutierrez — who is studying sociology at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa — was arrested in Laguna Beach on suspicion of driving under the influence.

He was held by local police to be transferred into federal custody at the request of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after the agency was informed of the arrest. That day he was taken to an ICE facility in Los Angeles, interrogated and released the same day without immigration charges.

