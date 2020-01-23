LAX Traveler Evaluated at Hospital Amid Growing Coronavirus Fears

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A traveler landing at Los Angeles International Airport was taken to a hospital for evaluation Wednesday night amid growing concerns that the deadly Wuhan coronavirus could make its way to California.

The passenger arrived on an American Airlines flight from Mexico, but it was unclear what symptoms the person was presenting, according to LAX spokesperson Heath Montgomery.

A decision was made to take the passenger to a hospital as a precautionary measure, Montgomery said. Officials have made no determination about what was wrong with the patient.

It was also unclear if the patient was still at the hospital Thursday morning.

Airports worldwide have increased screenings to slow the spread of the new SARS-like illness.

Wednesday's incident came one day after the first U.S. case of coronavirus was confirmed in Washington State.

That patient, identified as a Snohomish County resident is in his 30s, was in good condition and wasn't considered a threat to medical staff or the public, health officials said.

Chinese officials announced that the death toll from the viral illness grew to 17 people on Wednesday. By Thursday, the country had three cities on lockdown in an effort to try to contain the outbreak.

