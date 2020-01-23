Long Beach Man Fatally Shot Woman, Wounded Man After ‘Ongoing Personal Dispute’: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man with an "ongoing personal dispute" with a man and woman shot them outside his house Wednesday evening, killing the woman, the Long Beach Police Department said.

Jesus Romero, 46, saw the two in front of his house in the 1600 block of West 19th Street and walked outside to confront them before opening fire about 6:30 p.m., police said.

Nearby officers heard the shots ring out and responded to find a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper torsos. The woman, identified as 63-year-old Raquel Bramasco DeDavila, succumbed to her injuries at a hospital and the man was treated for an injury that was not life-threatening, authorities said.

Officers found Romero inside a nearby home and set up a perimeter around it.

He eventually surrendered to officers who found the firearm believed to have been used in the shooting, police said.

Romero was booked on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. He is being held at a Long Beach jail on $2 million bail, according to the department.

"At this time, evidence suggests there was a long-term, ongoing personal dispute between the suspect and the victims," Long Beach Police said in a news release.

Police said the suspects and victims knew each other but not provide details on the nature of their relationship or the dispute.

Witnesses told the Long Beach Post that the victims were husband and wife. Police said they could not confirm their relationship Thursday.

A woman was also detained during the investigation, but she was later released from custody, authorities said.

Anyone with information was urged to call detectives Adrian Garcia or Sean Magee at 562-570-7244. Those who wish to leave an anonymous tipcan call L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

33.770050 -118.193739