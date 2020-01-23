× Man Accused of Trading Drugs for Machine Guns, Grenade Launchers Is Indicted in L.A.

A U.S. citizen living in Tijuana has been indicted on charges of trading drugs for weapons, including machine guns and grenade launchers, which he intended to provide to Mexican gangs, federal authorities said this week.

A federal grand jury in Los Angeles charged Pedro Roberto Hernandez-Gomez with possession of machine guns, attempting to transport explosives, being a felon in possession of firearms, distribution of heroin and distribution of fentanyl.

Hernandez-Gomez, 31, agreed to provide the narcotics in exchange for weapons, including grenades and handguns, according to the federal affidavit.

“It is clear these machine guns and grenade launchers were destined for criminal groups in Mexico,” Carlos A. Canino, a special agent in charge of the L.A. field division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said in a statement.

