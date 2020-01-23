Man’s Body Found in Pile of Manure at Sacramento County Dairy Farm: Sheriff’s Office

Authorities say a man's body was found in a pile of manure at a dairy farm in central California and they are investigating the case as a suspicious death.
Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Tess Deterding says a worker at the farm in Galt found the body Wednesday while working in the area where manure and waste get processed.
Deterding tells KOVR-TV the body has been identified but his name won't be released until the coroner notifies his family.
Owners of the dairy farm say he was not one of their employees.
38.254637 -121.299949