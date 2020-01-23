Man’s Body Found in Pile of Manure at Sacramento County Dairy Farm: Sheriff’s Office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities say a man's body was found in a pile of manure at a dairy farm in central California and they are investigating the case as a suspicious death.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Tess Deterding says a worker at the farm in Galt found the body Wednesday while working in the area where manure and waste get processed.

Deterding tells KOVR-TV the body has been identified but his name won't be released until the coroner notifies his family.

Owners of the dairy farm say he was not one of their employees.