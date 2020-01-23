× Murder Charges Filed Against Man Who Chased Teens After Prank, Killed 3 in Car Crash Near Corona: DA

Riverside County prosecutors have filed murder charges against a man accused of killing three teenage boys and wounding three others in a car crash after authorities say they played a game of ding-dong ditch on him.

Anurag Chandra was charged Thursday with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder in connection with the Sunday night crash near Corona, according to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office.

Chandra, 42, allegedly chased down the six teens in his 2019 Infinity Q50 after one of them rang the doorbell at his home on Modjeska Summit Road, prosecutors said. The boys were having a sleepover when one of them was dared to approach Chandra’s home.

After ringing the bell, they left in a 2002 Toyota Prius but Chandra allegedly caught up with them along Temescal Canyon Road.

As the two cars approached Squaw Mountain Road, prosecutors said, Chandra slammed his Infiniti into the back of the teens’ car — forcing it off the road and into a tree. First responders were called to the scene just after 10:30 p.m.

Three of the teens were still trapped inside the car when authorities arrived, according to California Highway Patrol. One of the boys was pronounced dead at the scene while the two were taken to local hospitals where they later died.

Those killed include three 16-year-olds identified by prosecutors on Thursday as Daniel Hawkins, Jacob Ivascu and Drake Ruiz. The wounded survivors include an 18-year-old driver and two other teenage boys, ages 13 and 14, according to CHP.

Chandra was taken into custody around 2:45 a.m. after witnesses followed him to a nearby home and reported him to authorities, CHP officials said.

Debbie Ruiz, mother of 16-year-old Drake, said the boys were celebrating one of their birthdays when they decided to play ding-dong ditch, a prank in which someone rings a home’s doorbell and runs away.

“But it turned out to be that angry man,” Ruiz said.

Chandra was initially scheduled to be arraigned in Riverside County Superior Court at Thursday but the appearance was later delayed until Feb. 21.

