Overcoming Obstacles with Carlos Saucedo | The News Director’s Office

KTLA reporter Carlos Saucedo is currently training to compete in the Spartan Race— a rigorous course fraught with challenging obstacles, which is not unlike Carlos’s own career. Raised in Montebello, Carlos’s broadcasting career began as a reporter and bureau chief in Waco, Texas. Carlos reveals that he was actually fired from that position, and it brought him to a crossroads where he considered giving up on his dreams of telling stories.

He persisted, and landed a job back in California at a news station in Fresno. Eventually, Carlos achieved a goal he once thought unreachable: Working as a broadcaster in Los Angeles, and sharing stories in the community he grew up in. Now, Carlos hopes to give encouragement and inspiration to the next generation of future journalists.

Episode quote