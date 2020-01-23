Police: Excavation Team ‘Looking for Bones’ While Investigating Suspicious Death in South L.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An investigation is underway in South Los Angeles on Thursday morning as police search for clues in a person's death that appears to be suspicious.

Few details were immediately provided about the incident, which was reported around 11 a.m. Wednesday in the area of 49th and Main streets, in the South Park neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The death is being investigated as suspicious, police confirmed.

An LAPD official told KTLA that an excavation team was dispatched to the scene and "looking for bones."

Sky5 aerial video showed investigators in the backyard of a residence around 9 a.m., with personnel gathered around a tent not far from the home's back door.

Coroner's officials could be seen sifting through dirt in containers and boxes that had been carried over to another location

No additional information was immediately released.

KTLA's Nidia Becerra contributed this article.