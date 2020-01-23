Suspect Sought in Jefferson Park Double Stabbing That Left 1 Victim in Critical Condition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are looking for a stabbing suspect who injured two people, including one critically, at a liquor store in the Jefferson Park neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday night.

The incident was reported about 11:18 p.m. at Sammy’s Liquor in the 2800 block of West Jefferson Street, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Gonzalez said.

Surveillance video shows a man wearing a white raincoat and blue hooded sweatshirt walking into the store.

One of the clerks said the man took a bag of chips before walking out of the store.

The clerk called his coworker, who was standing outside, and told him the man was coming.

When the clerk tried to take the chips from him, the man used some type of object to cut the clerk’s face.

The wounded clerk went back inside the store with a minor injury, but the suspect encountered a second person on the street and another stabbing occurred, Gonzalez said.

The workers called 911 when the second victim called for help and told them he had been stabbed in the neck. “He was really bleeding,” one of the clerks told KTLA.

That victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, Gonzalez said.

The suspect was last seen leaving the location on foot and heading southbound on 9th Avenue.

He was described as a man in his 30s with curly hair. In addition to the raincoat and sweatshirt the suspect was wearing black shorts and black shoes with a gray backpack.

The weapon used in the attacks has not been recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department. Anonymous tips can be submitted by dialing 800-222-8477.

KTLA's Alberto Mendez contributed to this report.