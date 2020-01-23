U.S. Declines to Extradite American Diplomat’s Wife Who Allegedly Struck and Killed Teen in U.K.

The United States has declined the United Kingdom’s request to extradite American citizen Anne Sacoolas, the wife of an American diplomat, who was charged with causing the death by dangerous driving of a British teenager last August.

The family of 19-year-old Harry Dunn called for Sacoola’s extradition after he was fatally struck while riding a motorcycle on Aug. 27, 2019, in Croughton, Northamptonshire, where a Royal Air Force station is controlled by the U.S. Air Force.

He was struck by a vehicle allegedly driven by Sacoolas on the wrong side of the road.

“She needs to just do the right thing and just come back and face what she’s done,” Charlotte Charles, Harry Dunn’s mother, told reporters last October. “Face us as a broken family. Face our UK (legal) system and just do the right thing.”

But a State Department spokesperson cited Sacoolas’ diplomatic status at the time of the accident and said granting such an extradition “would render the invocation of diplomatic immunity a practical nullity and would set an extraordinarily troubling precedent.

“The United States has a history of close law enforcement cooperation with the United Kingdom, and we value that relationship,” the State Department spokesperson said. “The United States government again expresses its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Dunn family for the loss of their son.”

Check back for updates to this developing story.