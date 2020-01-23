Van Nuys Man Convicted of Sexually Assaulting Young Woman on International Flight

A Van Nuys man has been convicted by a federal jury in Seattle of two felony charges related to the sexual assault of a woman on a flight from London to Seattle.

The Seattle Times reports Babak Rezapour was convicted of abusive sexual contact in a special aircraft jurisdiction and abusive sexual contact with an incapacitated victim.

The jury deliberated about two-and-a-half hours following a five-day jury trial in which Rezapour denied the allegations.

Rezapour was remanded into the custody of U.S. Marshals. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 24.

The charges say Rezapour repeatedly assaulted a 22-year-old woman on the 10-hour flight on Jan. 10, 2018.

