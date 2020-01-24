15-Year-Old Arrested on Suspicion of Assault in Brawl Outside Lake Balboa School That Left 2 With Stab Wounds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after a brawl outside a middle school in Lake Balboa left him and another teenager suffering from stab wounds, authorities said Friday.

The fight erupted outside Mulholland Middle School in the 17100 block of Vanowen Street shortly after classes ended for the day about 3:10 p.m. Thursday, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Cellphone video shows a teenage boy holding a sharp object and yelling at a crowd before a struggle breaks out among some of the children. One witness described seeing a pair of scissors used as a weapon in the fight.

The suspect, who does not attend the school, was transported to a hospital with multiple lacerations to his hand and head, authorities said.

He suffered a severe cut to his hand and will be booked after being released from the hospital, L.A. Unified school police Sgt. Rudy Perez told KTLA.

After the fight, another teenager showed up at the hospital with lacerations. The victim is a student in the L.A. Unified School District but does not attend Mulholland Middle School, L.A. school police said.

It's unclear why the teenagers were outside the school.

Sgt. Perez said investigators believe the incident was likely gang-related.

L.A. Unified school police said they have a heightened law enforcement presence on campus Friday.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information can call L.A. Unified school police at 213-625-6631.

